More on the SDDP McGovern Day Revolt: “SD Dems Resist Change, While SD GOP Promotes Openness”

That’s an awesome headline to read, especially coming as it has from South Dakota Public Broadcasting, as they cover the debacle that was the 2017 McGovern Day Dinner, and it’s counter programming of the event by the David Horowitz book signing by Republicans.

Former US House candidate Paula Hawks says there’s a riff between two factions. “Folks who are in that older subset who are comfortable with the way things have always been going and they’re comfortable with the way they’ve always done things and they want to move on in such a fashion,” Hawks says. “Then you have that faction of people who are younger, that 20 to 35 year old group who really want to see movement and who want to see action. They don’t want to talk about things ad infinum.” and.. After several hours of debate, changes to the party’s constitution were tabled… even though it appeared they had the numbers to pass them.

A riff between two factions? For Dems, I think their riff is more of a slow strum. The attempt at a palace revolt that was put down by their queen, Ann Tornberg, doesn’t sound like it’s over yet, which means the drama from the Democrats is going to go on for some months as we move farther into the 2018 election cycle.

In the meantime, as you might take from the headline, Republicans had nice press in the article:

Following his election to party chair, Lederman says the GOP’s focus turns to attracting younger voters. “The millennial generation believes in community and they believe in inclusiveness. That’s what the Republican Party is about,” Lederman says. “It’s about allowing people to have the freedoms of religion, and allowing people to keep more of their tax dollars. We promote free speech and being able to speak your mind. I think that that will resonate with young people. The question is how, or what medium do we use to get that message to them.” and.. The Republican’s Freedom Rally and the Democrats’ McGovern Day happened at the same time on the same date in the same place. Yet the objectives differ. McGovern Day is the Democrats’ flagship statewide fundraiser. The Freedom Rally targets the GOP base. Politicians from both sides used the competing events against one another. Democrats criticized the Republican’s guest, and Republican’s criticized the Democrats for closing off McGovern Day activities to the press.

And Dan is right. the GOP has always been the party of freedom. At the same time Democrats close their doors to pick their kings and queens.

