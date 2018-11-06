More pictures from today’s Noem/Pence event Posted on November 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Do we have any election predictions?
Are we expecting a clean sweep or does Sutton have a coattail with Seiler? Or maybe several coattails?
Let’s hope for a clean sweep.
Hoping for a clean sweep as well.
Sutton has no coat tails and is going to get crushed
Seilar blew it when he want to decriminalize meth..kelo had him saying it on tape tonight at 6