More preview on why South Dakota Right to Life is opposing Senate Bill 6

Dale Bartscher with South Dakota Right to Life spoke with KELO Radio this week on why they intend to opposed the Nelson forced sonogram mandate being proposed in the state legislature, and will be heard in committee soon:
“We are opposed to any piece of legislation that South Dakota would lose in court and wind up paying Planned Parenthood’s legal fees.”
and..
SB-6 would require abortion providers to show pregnant women sonograms. Bartscher says the bill would replace a perfectly good law with “vague and uncertain” mandates.
I’m hearing there’s more coming on this.. stay tuned.
There’s not much substance to Dale Bartscher’s article. He claims the legislation will create “vague and uncertain mandates” yet he never explains what about the mandates are vague and uncertain.
Dale, what does RTL do with all it’s money? How about stop with the excuses and challenge the courts…….When does life begin?
Sometimes a good general knows when to engage and when to pull back. One of the complaint of the British during the Revolutionary War is that General Washington would disengage rather than fight when things were not to his suiting. The same can be said in this case. It appears SDRTL believes a bill such as the one proposed will probably not pass legal challenges and in being on the losing end of the argument, the state of SD would be required to pay legal bills to PP or whoever challenges the law in court. Putting forth a bill that can stand legal challenges is more likely to win in the long run, similar to General Washington’s strategy during the Revolutionary War.
So why are they putting any bills through when abortion it is the law of the land. The only way to change things is to determine when life begins.
Any anti-abortion bills will have legal challenges. RTL should have all kinds of money to fight the legal battles.
Um, notice I said a bill that could stand up to legal challenges. BTW, SDRTL would not be spending the money, the state of SD would be spending the money to defend the law.
Why would the state of SD do it? Let RTL put their money where their mouth is.
The only thing “vague” is Dale’s substance-lacking response.
Why is SDRTL becoming so liberal???
Not liberal at all. Dale’s quite conservative, he’s just a poor organizational leader. He focuses too much on using whatever group he’s part of to promote himself.
Dale is not the person I heard this from weeks ago. SDRTL is not the only pro-life organization opposing this. We already have a sonogram requirement. This one is completely unnecessary, will not accomplish anything.
The bill requires the physician to explain all sorts of things “in a manner undertstandable to a layperson.”
Since there are no specifics concerning the language or vocabulary to be used, does this prevent the physician from using words like “fetus” and “gestation?” It doesn’t say. It’s vague.
Thank you, Anne, for bringing useful information to the conversation. I agree that the language you cited is vague to the point of being meaningless. That said, isn’t an important part of the legislative process to work in a collaborative fashion to fix the deficiencies of otherwise sound legislation? Amend the problematic language.
Are you serious? The guy focuses on “promot(ing) himself”? If that’s true, God help us all. The movement needs strong leadership, organizational and otherwise.
He’s also vindictive. When Dale left FHA he actively worked to make certain donors would not contribute in his absence. Dale is toxic.
Tara, you sure have a lot of strongly held opininions without even though you don’t even have knowledge of the most basic information, information one would have if they spent 15 minutes with someone who is a subject matter expert. And, if they didn’t inform you of this, they are a subject matter idiot.
Now, to answer your most elementary question. If passed it would be a law of the State of South Dakota. When a South Dakota law is contested, it is the obligation of the State of South Dakota to defend it. It would be chaos if private citizens or groups were left to defend laws of the State of South Dakota. Was this clear enough for you or do I need to make it even more simplistic for you?
Well maybe SDRTL should take it to our Congressmen….and how many Congressmen brought a bill to over-turn Roe vs Wade over the last 46 years? I rest my case. Let’s hear it Troy. No excuses.