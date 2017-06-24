More proposed ballot measures from the people looking to get paid for proposing them in SD.

In addition to the prior post describing the constitutional mess that they want to foist upon South Dakotans, it looks like the Samuelson/Weiland group is also taking two more possible runs at funneling millions into their pockets from out of state… ahem, I mean they have two more initiated measure proposals.

The first one is a measure that Samuelson titles the “South Dakota Voter Accessibility, Integrity, and Efficiency Act.” Unfortunately, you don’t get the impression that it provides any of those, especially from the Legislative Research Council’s memos, as well as the massive amount of corrections they make, as Samuelson tries to shoehorn another state’s measure into South Dakota Law.

In fact, it’s almost like he didn’t bother to even attempt to write it correctly, opting to have LRC do his legal work to point out what they need to change on the taxpayer’s dime:

2018 Im Lrccomments Vaie by Pat Powers on Scribd

….It appears that proposed laws were borrowed from another state and minimal effort was made to revise the document to the form and style used by the State of South Dakota. If you are borrowing language from other states, it is requested that you follow the form and style for draft legislation used in this state. The drafting manual may be found on the website for the Legislative Research Council. If you need assistance in locating the manual, please contact our office. You could also review bills introduced in previous sessions to provide examples for form and style…

Ouch. If you scroll down, you’ll see that the corrections makes to this mess are almost endless.

And an alternative initiated measure isn’t any better – just longer, and trying to cram more crap into it:

2018 Im Vaieava Lrccomments by Pat Powers on Scribd

The proposed initiated measure has provisions that concern two subjects that address the conduct of elections by mail and provides for automatic voter registration. Each subject could easily be separated from the other and the combination of the subjects may not comply with the single subject requirement in S.D. Const. Art. Ill, § 21. Our suggestion is that the measure should be separated into two measures and our form and style comments reflect that separation. If you move forward with both subjects in one measure, you need to take care in the drafting of any cross references that may only refer to certain sections of the Act. It appears that proposed laws were borrowed from another state and minimal effort was made to revise the document to the form and style used by the State of South Dakota. If you are borrowing language from other states , it is requested that you follow the form and style for draft legislation used in this state. The drafting manual may be found on the website for the Legislative Research Council. If you need assistance in locating the manual, please contact our office. You could also review bills introduced in previous sessions to provide examples for form and style. and… The second part of the initiated measure concerns automatic voter registration which establishes procedures for registering voters when a person is obtaining or renewing a driver license. The sections for this subject refer to this program being administered by the Department of Motor Vehicles. There is no Department of Motor Vehicles in state government. There is a Division of Motor Vehicles that is in the Department of Revenue, however, that division does not manage the driver license program for the state. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) administers the driver license program and pursuant to SDCL 12-4-6 the department already assists South Dakota residents with voter registration.

It’s pretty bad when they submit a measure that fails to accurately reflect the offices of state government on which they intend to impose the duties.

Of course, that’s inevitable when you’re taking laws from elsewhere and just sending them in for a possible ballot measure because that’s what the liberal think-tank proposing your next payday wants.

