More sign vandalism.. this time, someone lights Dusty Johnson sign on fire

I’m hearing the Spearfish Fire Department had to respond to a fire call today that a Dusty Johnson highway sign that appears to have been intentionally set on fire.

Don’t let them win. Make sure you get out and vote.

8 Replies to “More sign vandalism.. this time, someone lights Dusty Johnson sign on fire”

  3. Anonymous

    We had a series of Sutton, Bjorkman and Seiler signs torn up and stolen on the Northside of Aberdeen two weeks ago. Some of the houses never had political signs on the before and others were known to every cycle. Definitely not cool!

  4. grudznick

    Spearfish? This is the realm of Mr. H, who has a following of young people in that neck of the woods. Has anybody asked him if he knows who the sign desecrationers are?

