More sign vandalism.. this time, someone lights Dusty Johnson sign on fire Posted on November 2, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ I’m hearing the Spearfish Fire Department had to respond to a fire call today that a Dusty Johnson highway sign that appears to have been intentionally set on fire. Don’t let them win. Make sure you get out and vote. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Waiting for Bjorkman to disavow this kind of behaviour. Will he?
Shouldn’t be difficult to figure out which of his supporters it was. He doesn’t have that many.
We had a series of Sutton, Bjorkman and Seiler signs torn up and stolen on the Northside of Aberdeen two weeks ago. Some of the houses never had political signs on the before and others were known to every cycle. Definitely not cool!
Spearfish? This is the realm of Mr. H, who has a following of young people in that neck of the woods. Has anybody asked him if he knows who the sign desecrationers are?
Voted at the courthouse and donation made to Dusty’s campaign.
Dems are unhinged.
Burning a sign vs. Shooting up a synagogue. Unhinged indeed.
Stealing Democrats sign and defacing others is common in D22.
Whiners