More speculation on Jordan Youngberg entering District 25 State Senate race

Former State Senator Jordan Youngberg seems to be increasing speculation on whether he’s going to be getting into the D25 State Senate race against incumbent Tom Pischke with his latest Facebook post:

Given Senator Pischke’s most notable activity of the last legislative session was either getting kicked out of the Republican caucus, or his unsuccessful, and somewhat crackpot demand for his fellow senators be arrested, Youngberg is likely going to have a lot of support if he decides to pull the trigger in this race.