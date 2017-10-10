More Stace Nelson silliness. If you don’t like the narrative, rewrite your wikipedia page.

Just had an e-mail from a reader pointing out to me: “Have you seen this? Nelson completely re-wrote his Wikipedia page.” Okay. Call me the curious cat. I had to go look.

In looking at recent revisions, it appears that Senator Nelson, or at least someone using the prefix of his personal e-mail address of SVN1967@gmail.com has been actively editing his wiikipedia profile. And so have people using a form of racial epithet about the former president, as well as IP addresses originating in Mitchell… which also match up to an IP address known to lavish slobbering praise on the Senator via this web site:

Any editing of Wikipedia by the person the article is about would appear to be contrary to the guidelines of wikipedia, who lays out guidelines about conflict of interest, noting specifically:

Be transparent about your conflict of interest.

about your conflict of interest. Do not edit articles about yourself , your family or friends , your organization , your clients , or your competitors .

, , , , or . Post suggestions and sources on the article’s talk page, or in your user space.

and on the article’s talk page, or in your user space. The role of editors is to summarize, inform, and reference, not promote, whitewash, or sell.

In fact, Wikipedia’s advice if a person notices inaccurate advice about themselves on the website?

One of the most frowned upon things in Wikipedia etiquette, however, is to edit one’s own page. When Microsoft offered to hire people to do so, they were greeted with great disapproval by the community.

Which appears to be exactly what Senator Nelson (or someone using a form of his e-mail address) appears to have done.

What do you think? Should South Dakota politicians be editing their own wikipedia entries? For that matter, how many have their own entries?

Or should we just accept whatever we read as edited (because we read it on the Internet)?

