Morning Consult is at it again, as they release their regular rankings of the popularity of our elected officials. And in the most recent edition, US Senator John Thune is noted as the second most popular US Senator in the entire country!
South Dakota’s Junior Senator Mike Rounds comes in the top ten as well, polling as #6 in the nation.
The takeaway is that we love our Senators in this state!
One thought on “Morning Consult: John Thune 2nd most popular US Senator in nation”
Dear Wackadoodles that want to primary Thune, this is why you’ll never succeed.