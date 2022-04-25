Morning Consult: Senator John Thune most popular US Senator in United States.

Senator John Thune just got a nice pre-primary confidence builder. Because Morning Consult has identified him as the most popular US Senator in the country. And Senator Mike Rounds is close behind at #4:

Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) is America’s most popular senator; Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is the most unpopular.

WOW. At the top of approval charts, and with the least unapproving. That’s not bad. And according to the charts, Senator Mike Rounds is closely behind, by 1%.

Go read the entire story here at Morning Consult!