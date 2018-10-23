Most SD Democrat Statewide Candidates gave up before races started, and are phoning it in

Pre-General election campaign finance reports were due yesterday for political races in South Dakota. And let me emphasize that in many cases, it was a sad, sad state of affairs. Because for people who are supposedly running campaigns for statewide office, in many instances, their efforts barely rose to the level of what one would expect for even a county office.

Tom Cool – Democrat Candidate for South Dakota State Auditor – $7.9K raised, including a $2k loan. $2.6k spent, $5.2k cash on hand.

Putting forth the kind of effort that falls short in many small county commission races, Tom’s efforts in this race were definitely uncool. Somehow, I don’t think ‘the blue wave’ is going to carry him across the starting line, much less the finish line.

Woody Houser – Democrat Candidate for School & Lands – $0 Raised, $0 spent, and nothing in the bank.

Enough said. No wonder voting via xbox is a concept in some Democrat circles. Apparently, some Democrats can’t be bothered to get off the couch.

Aaron Matson – Democrat candidate for State Treasurer – $11.6k raised, $7.8k spent, $3.8k cash on hand.

Matson, the Democrat’s candidate for State Treasurer does not just claim to be a Democrat Party employee, he’s also a Lutheran Pastor. Obviously, his prayers were not answered.

Randy Seiler – Dem Candidate for Attorney General – $146k Raised, $15k loan, $145k spent, $61.9k Cash on hand.

Democrats seem to have put all of their eggs into the Attorney General’s basket, because they certainly aren’t spending it elsewhere in the down-ticket contests. Although Seiler is ending the two weeks before the election with less than half of what his opponent has on hand ($62K versus $155k)

Alexa Frederick, Dem for Secretary of State, and Wayne Frederick, Dem for PUC.

Apparently this husband and wife duo must have put them in the same envelope, as neither are posted yet. We’ll update when we see them.

So far, the tally is 1 actual effort at fundraising, and 3 non-efforts. That does not bode well for the hopes of the Democrat ticket.

