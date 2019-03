Breaking from The Hill comes the Attorney General’s report of the Mueller investigation’s findings:

“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” Barr’s letter to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, which was made public shortly after it was submitted Sunday, states.

That was an overly long serving of nothingburger.

