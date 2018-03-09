My better half has something to say. Vote NO to the Brookings Opt-out on April 10th

If you know my wife, (hopefully soon to be Dr. Powers in a couple of months) she’s more concerned about education than politics.
However there are a few things that get her Irish up, and one of them is the tax opt-out proposed for Brookings that could bring a massive raise of 675% to the school portion of property taxes, increasing the tax levy from 34 cents per $1,000 in valuation to $2.295 per $1,000. Most of the increase is dedicated to staff, and a good portion of that is administrative staff.
Not to mention that the school board didn’t look at any cuts to the budget before they proposed their wish list to voters.
As such, my wife is on Facebook pointing out a few of those things, and is letting her opinion be known about the pay bump being given to the Superintendent one month before the school board came to voters with their hand out asking for more:
Brookings resident? Make a point to Vote NO on April 10th, and encourage the School Board to live within their means.
You are pretty good too pp
The simple fact that the this is even being brought up by the so called professionals that “teach our children is SCARY” I will be dumbfounded if it passes.
Awe, come on. You need to raise your own taxes because remember its “for the kids”.
That’s what the studies and statistics say… the more money put towards students and education, the smarter they become. It has nothing to do with teacher skills, or parents and home life or language barriers or….
Does your wife “get her Irish up” when she sees what’s happening in Ireland with the “refugee resettlement” programs? Recently read about the town of Lisdoonvarna in County Clare, it’s sad and frightening what’s happening across Europe.
Does everything need to be about refugee resettlement?
Most school districts are no different that Brookings. At least they remodeled their HS and theater for $5.82 million dollars instead of building a $15,5 million dollar Fine arts center that sits empty.
Michele makes a cogent, convincing argument.
Actually the plan that has been proposed was because of the wishlist from the public and the staff. I am told the board is simply putting it to a public vote because without it they will have to cut teachers and programs in the coming year. I am completely for getting friends together for education!