My better half has something to say. Vote NO to the Brookings Opt-out on April 10th

If you know my wife, (hopefully soon to be Dr. Powers in a couple of months) she’s more concerned about education than politics.

However there are a few things that get her Irish up, and one of them is the tax opt-out proposed for Brookings that could bring a massive raise of 675% to the school portion of property taxes, increasing the tax levy from 34 cents per $1,000 in valuation to $2.295 per $1,000. Most of the increase is dedicated to staff, and a good portion of that is administrative staff.

Not to mention that the school board didn’t look at any cuts to the budget before they proposed their wish list to voters.

As such, my wife is on Facebook pointing out a few of those things, and is letting her opinion be known about the pay bump being given to the Superintendent one month before the school board came to voters with their hand out asking for more:

Brookings resident? Make a point to Vote NO on April 10th, and encourage the School Board to live within their means.

