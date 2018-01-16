‘myamazingnews.com’ is not so amazing in their reporting of the Tapio/Interfaith Rally incident.

A website named “myamazingnews.com” recently offered it’s take on the Neal Tapio/Interfaith Rally incident.
Unfortunately, this one didn’t happen:
U.S. Lawmakers Gather To Honor Islam, Infidel Senator Shuts Them Down With 1 Question
Cowardly U.S. lawmakers recently gathered at a capitol building to honor Islam as a peaceful religion during an interfaith meeting. However, before they could finish the event, one senator shut down their shameless liberal propaganda with one brilliant question.
and…
On January 10, lawmakers gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre to hold an “interfaith” meeting, which included Islam. Appallingly, these political elitists stood in support of Muslims, whose Quran repeatedly calls for the slaughter, persecution, and enslavement of religious minorities. Unfortunately for these ignorant legislators, their reverence for Islam was abruptly halted when one knowledgeable senator stood in the gap for Islam’s 270 million non-Muslims casualties.
Former state director for President Donald Trump and recently elected Senator Neal Tapio stood up and interrupted the praise of Islam, shouting, “If you don’t have the freedom to leave a religion, is there a freedom of religion?” according to the Argus Leader. The lone Republican lawmaker refused to be silenced, calling out both the liberal hypocrisy of honoring the oppressive religion and the Muslim attendees’ blatant lies concerning Islam’s violent commands.
Although several lawmakers attempted to drown out Tapio’s truthful exposition by belting out an impromptu rendition of “America the Beautiful,” the indignant senator refused to back down.
Somehow, the participants in the Interfaith rally now all were all rewritten to be “Cowardly U.S. lawmakers” in the story. Despite the fact that none of the people in the rally besides Tapio were actually lawmakers.
My Amazing News just doesn’t seem that amazing in light of that.
We MUST stop this Muslim Menace in its tracks! It won’t be long now until those brown people institute Sharia and force us all to starve our 13 kids and chain them to their beds! Wake up, America!
If you think that there aren’t some (I repeat, some, not all) in the Muslim community that are attempting to institute Sharia law within our country than you are one tremendously uninformed individual. Check out Dearborn, Michigan.
Check out Louder with Crowder’s video shot in Dearborn. He asks Muslim bakers if they’d be willing to bake and decorate a cake for….you guessed it, a gay wedding. Over 5 million views.
I also see some (I repeat, some, not all) Christians attempting to institute biblical law within our country. Perhaps it’s all hogwash and we should just keep God(s) out of criminal proceedings.
What a great question, was there an answer?
There should be a billboard with this question on it. Indianapolis has a great one honoring Muhammad…”The Perfect Man”. How is it possible to ignore the facts and trends? I guess history does repeat itself, much of the German population ignored Hitler’s extermination of the Jews. What is it 30% supported him?
If you’re going to believe any old billboard you see, I recommend this one:
https://www.abqjournal.com/1101022/billboard-by-atheists-targets-holiday-season.html
…and then you go full-Hitler on us. Good grief.
Ike – Leave me alone. You are an internet bully.
My oldest said teachers have taught students they should tell bullies to stop. I have a voice and I’m telling you again… “No” means “No”. What would you do if you knew my name or where we live? Would you retaliate against me and my family because you have expressed hatred for mine and other’s opinions, morals and world views…that is a rhetorical question.
There is NO SHARIA LAW in Dearborn, MI. – SNOPES
https://www.snopes.com/politics/satire/sharia.asp