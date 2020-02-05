Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of the State of the Union Address live on camera

This will be tonight’s partisan moment that people will be talking about for the next few days. After giving what might be one of President Trump’s best speeches, before the President has left the podium, Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips his speech up live on national television:
What do you think of it?
She wasn’t tearing up the President’s State of the Union Speech, but the dumbocrats election strategy…..they just lost the 2020 election. 4 more years! USA!
You stay classy, San Francisco.
She just cost them votes. Independents and central D’s are going to sit out or vote for Trump. At some point these lunatics should try something different, this shit ain’t working for ya. How about get your ass back to work and do something
I think Nancy Pelosi is a frustrated closet conservative.
She & Democrats are poor lost souls that won’t accept that we have the best President we’ve had since Reagan!,
They can’t accept they lost the White House & after her disrespectful actions while Trump was speaking & her tearing up his speech was the “nail in their coffin”!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸