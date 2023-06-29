National Guard Tuition Reimbursement Goes into Effect July 1

PIERRE, S.D. – The bill to provide 100% tuition reimbursement for members of the South Dakota National Guard attending college in-state, HB 1039, will go into effect on July 1st.

“The members of the South Dakota National Guard are some of the strongest and bravest men and women in the country. They have proven that time and time again,” said Governor Noem. “They’re the kind of folks we want to stay in South Dakota to earn an education, participate in our booming economy, and raise a family. This new law will help them do just that.”

Governor Noem signed the 100% tuition reimbursement bill at the Range Road Armory in Rapid City. Photos from the bill signing event can be found here.

