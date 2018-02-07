Neal Tapio: 13 Republicans, 6 Democrats Vote to Reject Notion that Radical Islam is the Root Cause of Global Terrorism

13 Republicans, 6 Democrats Vote to Reject Notion that Radical Islam is the Root Cause of Global Terrorism
South Dakota Congressional Candidate and Watertown State Senator, Neal Tapio this week introduced a concurrent resolution formally acknowledging the full implementation of Islamic Law, known as Sharia Law, as the root cause of the global war on terrorism and challenging South Dakota businesses, organizations and political leaders to support the resolution in a show of unified support of America’s military personnel. After an orchestrated effort to limit discussion Tuesday on the Senate floor, lawmakers voted to reject the resolution by a vote of 19-16. Tapio says the vote and the events that framed it illustrate both the broken nature of a legislative process fixated on avoiding tough issues, and the way process and procedure are used to provide cover for the lack of courage and leadership in facing truth about a difficult topic.
“I offered this very simple resolution on behalf of the American patriots, soldiers and their families after countless hours in personal conversation with legislators who claim to understand the threat of Islamic terrorism, but who either think it is not their responsibility to confront this issue, or are afraid to talk about this issue in public,” Tapio said.
“It is important for the people who care about the costs of the endless war on terror, and its affect on our loved ones and our communities, to understand the dysfunctional nature of the process in Pierre, and also to highlight the lack of courage of those charged with protecting the good people of South Dakota,” Tapio said.
“The war on terror is real. Last year, legislators were afraid to say they support ‘President Trump in his effort to keep America safe from radical Islamic terrorism.’ Legislators, along with lobbyists for Sanford and Avera hospitals, and the leadership of the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and Lutheran Social Services, pushed hard to remove the term “Islamic” out of the resolution.” Tapio said.
“The question is why would these organizations be afraid to address this issue head on and call it by its name, in light of the overwhelming evidence that we see every night on the nightly news. What alternate reality are they living in?”
“If we can’t acknowledge the root cause of the war on terror, and understand those people we are fighting subscribe to a hateful and deadly ideology of the full implementation of Islam Law, then we will fail to recognize those Islamic terrorist organizations intend to infiltrate the entire world with their hateful and deadly ideology.”
“I’m disappointed and saddened to see an utter lack of recognition or resolve on the part of some of South Dakota’s Republican elected leadership,” Tapio said.
The resolution which identified Islamic laws of apostasy and the belief in capital punishment for anyone who leaves the Islamic faith as the driving doctrine behind the violent Jihadist tendencies in both Europe and North America also made a formal request that businesses, organizations and political leaders in South Dakota stand up and be counted as supporters of that message in order to facilitate a renewed dialogue. Tapio says seeing even narrow defeat of his resolution sends a troubling signal about the moral resolve of leadership to show even a basic understanding of an existential threat.
“I tried to work within this system, now it’s time to go around the system,” Tapio said. “We simply don’t have the luxury to play nice and do and say the comfortable things during these extraordinary times.”
“We can either fight to win a petty popularity contest within the GOP establishment and the lobbyists who control them in Pierre, or we can continue to fight everyday on tough issues for the people of South Dakota,” Tapio said.
“I simply choose not to be distracted by the dog and phony show of the political circus when there are real threats and challenges to be faced.”
We just need to wait and see the first poll between Dusty, Shantel, and Tapio, then we can decide if we really need to worry – not about terrorism – but about who might end-up representing us in Congress….. Does South Dakota really want a Steve King the II?…… I don’t think so…… Iowa at least gets to have six Congresspersons, but in South Dakota we only get one…..
#WeOnlyGetOne!
What makes Tapio an expert on Islam and root causes of terrorism? The smarter than the rest of you approach rarely ever works. Where does he stand on other issues?
Mr. Tapio is a graduate of the IWGSWGBTPACBP (InfoWars Graduateded School of Working Good on the Best Tough Problems that are All Caused by Brown People)
He’s been very outspoken on all kinds of issues:
-Opioid Epidemic:
South Dakotans turn to prescription painkillers and heroin to quell their fear of being killed in a terrorist attack. Stopping the spread of Radical Islam will solve the drug issue.
-Worker Pay:
South Dakotans aren’t paid enough because employers can hire Radical Islamic Terrorists to take their jobs. Since they will eventually blow themselves up, employers face high costs in re-training new Radical Islamic Terrorists to take their place. Stopping the spread of Radical Islam will solve the wages issue.
-Education Funding:
South Dakotans spend too much on general education and not enough on Fighting Radical Islam education. If 100% of the state funding for schools went to Fighting Radical Islam education, we would solve all our other problems.
Property Taxation:
South Dakotans pay too much in property taxes while Radical Islamic Terrorists don’t pay a dime. We are supporting Radical Islamic Terrorists by not sending our equalization officers to Syria to properly assess what those Radical Islamic Terrorists would pay if they came here to blow up their own section of land down by Tyndall.
Healthcare:
South Dakotans are paying higher premiums because Radical Islamic Terrorists are blowing us up all the time. Eliminate Radical Islamic Terrorists and our healthcare will be pennies a day.
Environment:
South Dakotans are worried about the pollution caused by all the bombs and expended lead in the environment from Radical Islamic Terrrorists. Eliminate Radical Islamic Terrorists, and the arctic sea ice will return to normal historical levels.
Crime:
South Dakotans only kill or steal from one another because they rightly assume that everyone else is a Radical Islamic Terrorist, what with so many Radical Islamic Terrorists among us. Eliminating Radical Islamic Terrorists will help us to see that we don’t need to be quite so vigilante in our outlook, and we will have no more crime since only white christians remain.
As you can clearly see, he’s got a fairly robust set of clear policy positions. I have no doubt his is the path forward for South Dakota!
So this guy must have quite the Military record since he constantly uses the troops as a rhetorical shield pretty much always.
Evidently We are all enemies of the state if we do not support Tapio in his views.
SILENCE TRAITOR!
From above: “Tapio says the vote and the events that framed it illustrate both the broken nature of a legislative process fixated on avoiding tough issues, and the way process and procedure are used to provide cover for the lack of courage and leadership in facing truth about a difficult topic.”
Ummmm. Its a resolution asking the federal departments of Homeland Security and Justice to “identify the root cause of the global war on terrorism.”
Does this guy think President Trump’s Departments of Homeland Security and Justice don’t know this already? Does he think Trump and his appointees are idiots? Sure looks like it.
We need to send to DC someone who respects President Trump, Secretary Sessions, and Secretary Nielsen. Tapio sounds like someone who might go off on them like Cory Booker.
“Does he think Trump and his appointees are idiots?”
Well… as they say, even a broken clock is right twice a day. 😛
Ike,
Never expected you to equate yourself with Tapio. 🙂
LOL – Ouch!
My wife would tell you I’m more like a self-winding watch. To all outward appearances it should be able to keep time, but it never does.
Ike this has been mentioned before but is it possible Tapio recently watched Dr. Strangelove and just cannot shake it off as a movie and believes it is all real and the enemies are not those evil Communist infiltrators sabotaging our precious bodily fluids but somehow they are Muslim infiltrators?
Did Tapio refer to anyone as “Mandrake” on the Senate floor or elsewhere? Smoking a cigar intensely?
That’s quite enough, Tapio. Quit using the legislature as a platform for your congress campaign. Offer something of substance. If this is how you act in Pierre, how effective will you be in D.C.? You’re antics are pukey.
“We can either fight to win a petty popularity contest within the GOP establishment and the lobbyists who control them in Pierre, or we can continue to fight everyday on tough issues for the people of South Dakota,”
Based on the consensus here, looks like the popularity contest is where we will continue to go.
The way things are going would not be surprised if Tapio shows up to the Senate hearings and floor wearing an Air Force Class A uniform with 1 star on his shoulders being a Brigadier General to everyone’s surprise.
If Tapio gets more than 15% of the vote in the June Republican Primary, then a forced mental health hearing, I am afraid, will need to be advanced against the Republican Party to evaluate the overall mental health of the South Dakota GOP.
#OperationToughLove