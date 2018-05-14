Neal Tapio drops Commercial going after opponents, claiming Krebs voted for full Obamacare implementation, calling Daugaard administration “most scandal ridden administration in state history”

GOP Gubernatorial candidate Neal Tapio just dropped a TV commercial out on YouTube which is also started running as a radio ad today on KELO Radio.

It’s well-produced spot with a professional voice-over. And it arguably represents the first real attack ad of any campaign this primary season.

In the advertisement, he goes after his opponents, singling out Shantel Krebs as helping to implement Obamacare, and attacks Dusty Johnson as having worked for the “scandal ridden” Daugaard administration:

Tapio might elicit a response from his opponents with this one. Or possibly the administration. But there’s no doubt he’s taking the gloves off, if they were ever on.

Tapio is scheduled to appear alongside his GOP primary opponents tonight at the Union County Lincoln Day Dinner.

