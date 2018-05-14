Neal Tapio drops Commercial going after opponents, claiming Krebs voted for full Obamacare implementation, calling Daugaard administration “most scandal ridden administration in state history”

GOP Gubernatorial candidate Neal Tapio just dropped a TV commercial out on YouTube which is also started running as a radio ad today on KELO Radio.
It’s well-produced spot with a professional voice-over. And it arguably represents the first real attack ad of any campaign this primary season.
In the advertisement, he goes after his opponents, singling out Shantel Krebs as helping to implement Obamacare, and attacks Dusty Johnson as having worked for the “scandal ridden” Daugaard administration:
Tapio might elicit a response from his opponents with this one. Or possibly the administration. But there’s no doubt he’s taking the gloves off, if they were ever on.
Tapio is scheduled to appear alongside his GOP primary opponents tonight at the Union County Lincoln Day Dinner.
How is Neal doing with his wish for a domestic Terrorist attack so he can secure a victory?
Hasn’t Neal tapio been involved with politics, even in DC, since the 80s? He’s been in the same long enough, he’s planted roots.
Unfortunately his latest adventure into politics isn’t yielding the same results- he’s arguable the most ineffective legislator in the South Dakota Legislature.
Why send him to Congress when he can’t get anything done in South Dakota? He has ZERO accomplishment to his current constituents – what would he do when he’s got over 700,000?
He’s not the person for the job.
He associates himself with Trump. Can you blame him for thinking lying is effective?
Hey lying works everyday for Trump so why not Neal and that is what he seems to be banking on besides hoping that a terror attack will leave his competitors in the dust and he goes back to DC. Only problem is that the way things have been going the terrorists will be some white group or individual and not what he was hoping for.
First, is anyone going to believe SD is 3rd most compliant state on Obamacare because Neil says so? Everyone knows we don’t have an exchange which is kinda a biggie.
Second, does anyone think it wise to attack one of the most popular Governor’s in the state? In your own party.
Third, considering they have been voted for by the voters and he has not, it would have been wiser to promote why he’d make a difference. A specific reason.
This ad is a D-. The professional nature of it is the best part. Can’t make up for the substance.
Does Pat not listen to the things he posts? The ad says “one of the most scandal ridden,” not “most scandal ridden,” although it might be possible to argue successfully for either.
I would not agree that this is well-produced. It looks like someone made it on a home computer. And the voice over is terrible. It’s amateurish. That subconsciously makes people less likely to trust the add – which is a real problem when the message already strains credibility.
Shad’s work?
Is Neal trustworthy? We now see the real Neal Tapio. He has down politician doublespeak. Claims to support Trump and tells voters Trump uses military as “mercinaries for Saudi Arabia” Tells you all of your problems are to blame on Muslims and them brags making millions by doing business. What a n embarrassment to South Dakota!
