Neal Tapio files first FEC Report: $7k raised, $16.7K Spent ($12k of it on Shad Olson) and $95.6k cash on hand after $105k in loans from candidate.

Here’s the Tapio FEC Report:

Tapio FEC q1 2018 by Pat Powers on Scribd

It’s pretty self explanatory. Neal raised $7355 dollars, spent $16,779.37, and is reporting $95,600.63 cash on hand after Neal loaned his campaign $105,025.00 out of his pocket.

Where did his cash raised come from? Sharon Fuhrmann of Aberdeen was among his major donors, as well as a Richard Uihlein of Lake Forest, Illinois, who is known as a megadonor to conservative causes.

As far as where it has gone, looks like he spent some money with Jordan Mason with Launch Collective for his website, spent another $1500 on his website, bought some radio ads, travel, and other regular expenses.

But, the lion’s share of the campaign funds have gone to Shad Olson, who out of the $16,779.37 in operating expenditures, the campaign is reporting he has so far gotten $12,000 out of Neal in the two months he’s been active for “campaign consulting.”

We’ll see if he’s worth it.

