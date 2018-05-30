Neal Tapio in Sioux Falls distributing yard signs Posted on May 29, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ From Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Tapio may be many things but he has good looking signs….
I agree on his yard sign. It stands out. I don’t think his big one does, too many words.
PS: and he probably shouldn’t have let the graphic designer not capitalize Christian.
Good point!…. A real christian, I mean Christian, would have caught that…. 😉
But “Strong work ethic, christian values” kind of sounds like a yellow page ad from the 1950s….. (Trump’s world)
Tapio’s signs do stand out. Maybe too wordy but tells something about him. You see his sign with a bunch of others and you notice it. Johnson’s orange on white blend in with so many white backgrounds, and other signs.
He has put on some weight since session.
Curious if his Ram pickup has the custom bullet proof- IED protection package with the supposed ISIS cells in South Dakota.
It is a nice sign. He’s the only one that included a photo, but I don’t know how much of a difference that makes, if any at all. Putting your faith first takes guts, Judeo-Christian values are not the norm. Has Dusty or Shantel mentioned faith?
I’m a little surprised at the number of residents showing their support for Tapio. Jackley easily wins the game for getting citizens to advertise who they will vote for, but there’s a strong presence of SF Tapio supporters.
Does it help Dusty and Kristi that their sign layouts and color choices are so similar?
His signs look nice but there is an issue with ones on highway 12 between Aberdeen and I-29. He has two signs placed back to back in many places and when the sun is shining on them from sunup to around 10 and then again in the evening, they almost turn translucent and you can not read a single word on them or tell who the picture is of. You see the picture and wording from both signs when you’re only looking at it from one direction.
Unfortunately his supplier, which has a new owner, is now making signs with a translucent corplast material which allows some light to come through thus showing the printing on the other side. Bad deal. The best corplast signs are made with opaque material which does not allow light to penetrate eliminating the backside shadowing,