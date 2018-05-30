Neal Tapio in Sioux Falls distributing yard signs

From Facebook:

10 Replies to “Neal Tapio in Sioux Falls distributing yard signs”

        1. "Very Stable Genius"

          Good point!…. A real christian, I mean Christian, would have caught that…. 😉

          But “Strong work ethic, christian values” kind of sounds like a yellow page ad from the 1950s….. (Trump’s world)

      2. Anonymous

        Tapio’s signs do stand out. Maybe too wordy but tells something about him. You see his sign with a bunch of others and you notice it. Johnson’s orange on white blend in with so many white backgrounds, and other signs.

  2. Anonymous

    Curious if his Ram pickup has the custom bullet proof- IED protection package with the supposed ISIS cells in South Dakota.

  3. KM

    It is a nice sign. He’s the only one that included a photo, but I don’t know how much of a difference that makes, if any at all. Putting your faith first takes guts, Judeo-Christian values are not the norm. Has Dusty or Shantel mentioned faith?

    I’m a little surprised at the number of residents showing their support for Tapio. Jackley easily wins the game for getting citizens to advertise who they will vote for, but there’s a strong presence of SF Tapio supporters.

    Does it help Dusty and Kristi that their sign layouts and color choices are so similar?

  4. Anon

    His signs look nice but there is an issue with ones on highway 12 between Aberdeen and I-29. He has two signs placed back to back in many places and when the sun is shining on them from sunup to around 10 and then again in the evening, they almost turn translucent and you can not read a single word on them or tell who the picture is of. You see the picture and wording from both signs when you’re only looking at it from one direction.

    1. Anonymous

      Unfortunately his supplier, which has a new owner, is now making signs with a translucent corplast material which allows some light to come through thus showing the printing on the other side. Bad deal. The best corplast signs are made with opaque material which does not allow light to penetrate eliminating the backside shadowing,

