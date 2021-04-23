Neal Tapio on Facebook basically saying “If it hadn’t been for those meddling kids…”

This morning 2018 GOP Congressional primary candidate Neal Tapio is on Facebook attacking Congressman Dusty Johnson for no particular reason. As well as deriding those who worked to get Johnson elected as “brainwashed teenage staffers”

Attention brainwashed teenage staffers that work for Rep. Half Dusty (and the fully grown staffers that work for Sen. Thune and Rounds.)

Your bosses have no courage. Just because Dusty volunteered as your camp counselor doesn’t make him a political leader.

Read that here.

More Neal Tapio name-calling because Dusty sent him away like a scalded dog with the assistance of those “brainwashed teenage staffers,” as they helped the now congressman kick his tail on a nearly 2-1 basis.

Now, Neal didn’t do himself any favors when he raged at an interfaith group at the State Capitol at the onset of the campaign. And claiming that he would win if there was a terrorist attack before the primary didn’t do his campaign a lot of good either.

But as the villain always declared on Scooby Doo – If it hadn’t been for those meddling kids…