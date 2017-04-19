Neal Tapio to pull the trigger for Congress tonight? (Updated)

I’ve been hearing all day, and especially from people attending the Codington County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner this evening that State Senator Neal Tapio, who is about 3 months or so into his term of office, may announce his intention to run for Congress this evening.
While Neal himself has publicly pooh-poohed it a bit, I’ve had people relate to me that at the same time, “He’s telling people tonight is the night.”
If you recall, after winning the GOP primary for State Senate last June, Tapio did not face a fall opponent, and served as the chairman of the Donald Trump for President campaign in South Dakota.
Hie entrance would add an interesting dimension into the Congressional race, to say the least, but it would be a tough row to hoe. Maybe we should take his dismissals of running seriously?
Or maybe not.
And there’s also this story from yesterday…
Update – My people on location are telling me that in fact, Tapio did not announce tonight. But given the WNAX story and the Domain name… I’d watch for it to happen in the near future. Or else it may be too late.
I like Neal. I’m voting for Shantel. I’d proudly support him next time.
Neal is a lot more conservative that Shantel. Check out her voting record.
Can you say e-s-t-a-b-l-i-s-h-m-e-n-t?
So what’s your basis for believing that Tapio is “a lot more conservative that (sic) Shantel?”
Is it that he will join up with the Freedom Caucus? Not likely because his idol is Trump, and POTUS wouldn’t like that. Will he be a Ryan supporter? Or will he be just another cuk when he gets there?
BTW, the embodiment of e-s-t-a-b-l-s-h-m-e-n-t in the House race is Dusty Johnson.
A rookie Senator, untested at the polls, that sponsored 0 bills and 1 SCR (that got carved up and failed) wants to represent South Dakota in DC?
If Tapio is in, does it hurt Dusty or Shantel more?
Probably neither. No one knows who he is. He often voted less conservative than I thought he would.
Obviously Johnson being backed by Daugaard makes him the more establishment candidate but that’s not all bad Daugaard has 70% approval.
I think it’s too early to tell because we don’t really know who the front runner for the office is over a year away. No one wants to get in a fight with the person polling in 2nd place.