Nearly 250 Million Impressions on Freedom Works Here Ads

PIERRE, S.D. – Nearly 250 million people have viewed Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” national workforce recruitment ads. Hundreds of applicants who have progressed through the process to move to South Dakota were sent a “Freedom Works Here” South Dakota license plate.

“The continued success of this workforce campaign has been so encouraging,” said Governor Noem. “The state that has the workers will be the state that wins the economic race. These ad views are turning into inquiries, and this license plate will help seal the deal to bring these families to South Dakota.”

2,483 people have applied to find career opportunities in South Dakota. The most applications have come from California (388), Texas (197), Florida (185), New York (107), and Arizona (96). And with 85 applications coming from our own state, the Freedom Works Here campaign is even helping South Dakotans find new jobs. A map showing where applications are from can be found here.

The ad campaign has been more successful in less than a month that any other workforce recruitment campaign in South Dakota history. Thousands of calls have already been made to these applicants to get them plugged in to career opportunities here in South Dakota.

If your South Dakota business has open jobs, find future talent here.

