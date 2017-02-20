Nelson crying to media about legislature using same rule he did.

From KCCR radio, State Senator Stace Nelson is apparently trying to mislead the state’s media over what happened when his dissent entry in the Journal was referred back for emendation:

Nelson and Russell both felt the parties in the lawsuit should have recused themselves from the vote as a matter of principle. Both men then entered a dissenting report into the Senate Journal which chronicled their opposition. Nelson now says there is a proposal being considered to remove the entry from the Journal. Nelson personally was not a fan of IM22, but recognizes there were people that voted for it. The request to strike the dissent from the Senate Journal is still under consideration. A ruling could be determined by the end of the 2017 session.

Read it here.

The problem with what Nelson is saying about his dissenting entry being removed? Either he doesn’t understand it, or he’s wilfully misleading the media.

I wrote about this a few days ago; As the rule that permits a dissent to be filed – the same one Nelson invoked – states:

1-10. Dissent against an act or resolution. Any two members of a house may dissent or protest in respectful language against any act or resolution which they think injurious to the public or to any individual and have the reason for their dissent or protest entered upon the journal. However, if an objection is made that the language of the dissent or protest is not respectful, a majority of the house may refer the dissent or protest back to the dissenting or protesting members for emendation.

Solely because the language in the dissent was not considered respectful, and a majority of the legislature agreed through voting on it, the dissent was sent back to the dissenting members for “emendation,” or as President of the Senate Matt Michels noted, it’s a fancy word for amendment.

So literally, if a dissent isn’t filed, it’s all on Nelson. He can try to rewrite the tale all he wants and ignore simple fact as he misleads the press. But the record and the rules are clear: it has been returned to him to rewrite the language. Happens in the legislature all the time.

Quite a different tale from the one he’s telling to the media.