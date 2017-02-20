Nelson crying to media about legislature using same rule he did.

From KCCR radio, State Senator Stace Nelson is apparently trying to mislead the state’s media over what happened when his dissent entry in the Journal was referred back for emendation:
Nelson and Russell both felt the parties in the lawsuit should have recused themselves from the vote as a matter of principle. Both men then entered a dissenting report into the Senate Journal which chronicled their opposition.
Nelson now says there is a proposal being considered to remove the entry from the Journal. Nelson personally was not a fan of IM22, but recognizes there were people that voted for it.
The request to strike the dissent from the Senate Journal is still under consideration. A ruling could be determined by the end of the 2017 session.
The problem with what Nelson is saying about his dissenting entry being removed? Either he doesn’t understand it, or he’s wilfully misleading the media.
I wrote about this a few days ago; As the rule that permits a dissent to be filed – the same one Nelson invoked – states:
1-10. Dissent against an act or resolution. Any two members of a house may dissent or protest in respectful language against any act or resolution which they think injurious to the public or to any individual and have the reason for their dissent or protest entered upon the journal. However, if an objection is made that the language of the dissent or protest is not respectful, a majority of the house may refer the dissent or protest back to the dissenting or protesting members for emendation.
Solely because the language in the dissent was not considered respectful, and a majority of the legislature agreed through voting on it, the dissent was sent back to the dissenting members for “emendation,” or as President of the Senate Matt Michels noted, it’s a fancy word for amendment.
So literally, if a dissent isn’t filed, it’s all on Nelson. He can try to rewrite the tale all he wants and ignore simple fact as he misleads the press. But the record and the rules are clear: it has been returned to him to rewrite the language. Happens in the legislature all the time.
Quite a different tale from the one he’s telling to the media.
I am confused.
1) Are Nelson and Russell withdrawing their original dissent? Is the majority dropping their sending the dissent back for emendation?
2) I’m not sure I understand Nelson’s point (he is not a fan of IM22 but people voted for it). So, he is willing to defer his best judgment on the matter to that of the people? Is that how he approaches other issues too?
I’d point out that all of his district all voted against it. So, I’m not sure who he’s playing to.
Rumor is he and Russell will team up against state corruption with a one two punch of Nelson for Governor and Russell for AG. They will beat the drum loudly.
Ravnsborg is the only person standing in Russell’s way. Noem and Jackley might be a bigger obstacle for Nelson but you only need a third of the votes in a three way.
Which is why supporters of Noem and Jackley need to refrain from beating up on each other.
Got that? They’re both wonderful, upstanding, qualified candidates. And don’t any of you forget it.
I wonder if Stace could get 35-36% of the vote for governor in the gop primary. I bet his 17% is with him no matter what – like trumps. Can Stace strategically expand his following double and actually win the nomination?
No. He can not.
Rumor from another source or one you’ve started?
Lance is a legitimate, and potentially strong contender for AG.
Nelson for Governor? I’m not sure what he could run on. While he can get signs up, his organization and campaigning on a statewide level quickly fall apart after that.
(Oops. Forgot my name -PP)
Are you kidding me…these 2 guys would be better off staying in the state senate, while they are a joke and ineffective there they have no chance of winning.
Russell…have you read the opinion from the state supreme court where they gave him a public reprimand? If not everyone should…that ends his campaign before it starts. Then he gets thrown out of the caucus when he is in the house. He has no chance.
http://caselaw.findlaw.com/sd-supreme-court/1564780.html
Nelson for Governor, hahahahahahaha He could run as a Democrat as all he ever does is attack Republicans, stand with Democrats (Weiland) and can say NO a lot without any positive agenda, except that is when times get tough then you will find him in the restroom.
I don’t care who runs in primaries. If they think they can win or have something to say and want to run, go for it. In the end, the collective will of voters generally gets it right and when they don’t, the system is patient enough for a correction to be made in the future.
Sen. Nelson crying the heck you say….never seen a Marine cry and whine as much as he does…
MAN UP!