Nelson grandstanding in response to request to show his claimed evidence as he’s rumored to be preparing to run for Governor.

Within a short period of time of a demand from the Government Operations and Audit Committee calling on State Representative Stace Nelson to actually present the new evidence he claims he has (as he’s paraded himself around to media outlets across the state), Nelson is firing back to the committee claiming that he is now unable to produce his alleged evidence….. unless he is provided a team to help him find it.

I will require at least 10 hours time on the GOAC schedule at the Vermillion map, and I will need the assistance in serving witness summons on at least 6 people. In that Senator Peter’s letter is an official letter to me as a SD Senator & member of the GOAC, I request the appropriate staffing and support to provide a thorough response for the record. Please make an impartial attorney available, two staff members to help prepare, and logistical support and approval for meeting with those persons to compile my official testimonial & documentary response.

Why does this seem a lot like his response to the lawsuit filed against him for illegal robocalls which is still dragging out? In the instance of that long running lawsuit which continues to this very day, it’s also been a steady diet of ‘deny and delay’ when it comes to getting a straight answer out of the Senator.

As recently as a few weeks ago, Nelson directly claimed that he has evidence showing that people have provided “dishonest testimony.” He distinctly said he “Obtained information.”

Yet now that he’s pressed on it to provide the evidence he claims he has…. he now suddenly needs an attorney and staff members to provide it? Where’s Frank Kloucek when Stace needs him?

Note: That should set your BS meters to register on “high.” Because that sounds suspiciously like he’s never had anything but bluster in the first place.

Where is all this grandstanding going? I keep hearing from his legislative colleagues that he’s trying to use all the drama as a springboard to make an announcement for Governor, as has been long rumored. Despite any realistic ability of having a path forward in the race.

You can’t help but give the rumors serious credence when it seems that at every opportunity, whatever drama Nelson is manufacturing at the moment is paraded around to as many media outlets as he can possibly fit in.

Nelson can’t afford to run a traditional campaign, so clearly, he’s trying to generate free media. And it works to a point. At least, to the point where he actually called on the carpet to prove his wild claims. When we reach that juncture, Nelson is quickly forced to circle around and ask for researchers and attorneys to try to see if he can find some proof of that which he claimed to already have.

