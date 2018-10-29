New Ad from Dusty Johnson – Energy to Burn!

Dusty Johnson has a new video up, reminding everyone that Dusty has “Energy to burn!”

  1. Anonymous

    My favorite Dusty ad. I like it even more now in contrast that Kristi and Billie hate each other on TV. The Govs race is a big turnoff. Dusty is the lone bright spot.

  2. Anonymous

    Great ad.

    I like how all the Republicans now mention how many miles they have driven like Jason , saw it in Kristie Fiegen’s ad also.

    Good use of kids!

    Very positive uplifting ad.

    Helps that he is first on the ticket also…get Republicans to start voting Republican.

