New Ad from Dusty Johnson – Energy to Burn! Posted on October 29, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Dusty Johnson has a new video up, reminding everyone that Dusty has "Energy to burn!"
My favorite Dusty ad. I like it even more now in contrast that Kristi and Billie hate each other on TV. The Govs race is a big turnoff. Dusty is the lone bright spot.
Great ad.
I like how all the Republicans now mention how many miles they have driven like Jason , saw it in Kristie Fiegen’s ad also.
Good use of kids!
Very positive uplifting ad.
Helps that he is first on the ticket also…get Republicans to start voting Republican.
He is running the best campaign in the state!