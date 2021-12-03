New addition to my collection – Mitchell for Capital medallion

Very excited for this new item in my collection. I won the bid last week on eBay for a new state capital fight item I’d never seen before. I have several different Pierre for Capital medallions, but had never seen a Mitchell for Capital medallion before this one.

And straight from my mailbox, alongside it’s near perfect matching Pierre medallion…

Not sure if the Mitchell medallion ever had the gilded surface as the Pierre medallion, but they are both by the same manufacturer (Schwaab, Milwaukee), have the exact same images, and are identical except for the text.

Awesome addition to my collection.