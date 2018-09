In case you didn’t notice it, South Dakota War College has another advertiser added to the right hand column – South Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions.

As noted on their linked website, by a ratio of three to one, voters believe South Dakota should be encouraging wind energy development. And it creates a tremendous number of jobs in the state.

Make a point to clink on the link, and check out what they have to say!

https://sdforallenergy.org/wind-energy-in-south-dakota/

