New Advertiser: Welcome Neal Tapio for Congress.

As we just cycle off an advertiser, we’re joined at the SDWC starting tonight by the Neal Tapio for Congress campaign:

As you’re well aware, Senator Tapio is one of the candidates running for the Congressional seat being vacated by Congresswoman Kristi Noem, who herself is running for Governor in the Republican Primary. Right of out the gate, Neal’s ad is linked to the recent KELO Radio interview with Todd Epp, news director of KELO Radio:

The KELO interview lays out Neal’s positions on a myriad of issues, including why he’s focusing significant attention on the issue of radical Islamic terrorism in the Congressional race.

Check it out at the link above. And welcome Senator Tapio to advertiser’s row.

