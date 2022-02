There are several new names who have filed in the last day or so And they are joined by some very familiar ones.

The Big news is District 4 who now has a 4-way primary going for 2 house seats with the addition of Stephanie Sauder AND former Speaker of the House Val Rausch. Byron Callies joins them in D5, and there are several returning legislators with Bryan Breitling for Senate in D23, and Marli Wiese (D8), Roger Chase (D22), and Randy Gross (D25).