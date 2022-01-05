New candidates For D2 and D33 House

And the candidates keep on coming. Campaign committees were filed today for 2 more new candidates for office.

First is David Kull from Brandon, who is the third candidate in the increasingly crowded District 2 GOP House race which should now officially have a primary:

I believe Kull is/was a City Council member for Brandon, and is a registered Republican.

And farther west, Republican Dean Aurand is entering the race for District 33 House, which has one incumbent legislator, Rep. Phil Jensen, and an open seat:

That list of new candidates is quickly getting longer!