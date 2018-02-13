New candidates popping up for Legislature. R’s in D1 House, and D24 House.

There’s are new candidates popping up for the State Legislature in recent days, through both filing candidate petitions with the Secretary of State’s office, as well as through filing their intent in campaign finance filings and other places.

In District 1, Republican Tamara St. John of Sisseton has announced she’s running for the State House. She’s running in heavy Dem territory. (Some might be familiar with her son, Tyler Tordsen, who is on US Senator Mike Rounds’ staff.) I hear Republicans might fill both House seats in D1.

In District 9, Democrat Antoinette Miller filed her intent to run for the House back in October, but hasn’t really said much about it to date. Keep watching.

Democrat, Sheryl L. Johnson of Sioux Falls, filed yesterday to run in the District 11 House race.

Democrat Kelly Sullivan of Sioux Falls has filed campaign finance paperwork to run for the House in District 13.

Yankton attorney Ryan Cwach has filed campaign finance papers to run for the House in District 18. Voter records show him to be a Democrat.

In the State Capitol’s home district of 24, Roxanne Weber has filed campaign finance paperwork to run for the State House.

Current registration shows her registered as a Republican, although she calls herself “a lifelong progressive thinker.” Her entrance into the race would trigger a primary election against Tim Rounds and Mary Duvall if both of them intend to run.

Her Facebook page does note that she’s a state employee with BIT. I’m not sure how that’s going to work with the prohibition on state employees serving, the Hatch act (if her agency receives federal funds), etc, but that’s what it says.

Stay tuned.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...