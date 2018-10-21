New commercial – Billie Sutton feeling the Bern.. in his own words. Posted on October 20, 2018 by Pat Powers — 28 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
what a con man!
i knew him from my Colome days, huge liberal phony
He just got stuck by a fork…. and he’s done.
What a moron.
We’re really starting to see the real Billie. I really don’t care about him personally, we can’t vote for this crazy liberal Dems.
Anybody who loves Bernie shouldn’t be governor of South Dakota
This is nothing. Wait until you see the Gloria Chairez ad that the Noem campaign has in the hopper. It will be game over. Bye bye Dilly Billie
There’s another recording of Sutton discussing how he wants to implement a new income tax. It will put the lie to his claim “he’s never wanted an income tax.” He should just say he changed his mind. He’s burying himself
I’m old enough to remember the 1970s and my Senator -i’m from Winner–being Billie Sutton and him pushing for an income tax. That was his big deal. That was current Billie’s dad. Apple, tree and all that jazz
Please keep it on topic.
That crazy left wing judge Larry Piersol is Sutton’s wife’s uncle!! He’s worse than Bernie Sanders. VOTE NOEM!
Ha! So come to find out to the surprise of many, that he is a socialist.. huh. Isnt that something? But hey, lets all be voting for him cause hes a west river rancher and home grown cowboy.. please ignore what and who he supports. We need to vote for him cause hes a nice guy ok??
Will Trump return to save Noem?
Maybe Hillary should come rescue Sutton…. think thatll help?
#WhereIsTrump?
“Let’s see, the Hillary thing didn’t really work, so let’s try Bernie now; and if that doesn’t work, find out if Billie was born before the Students for a Democratic Society disbanded….. And in the meantime, what the about that footage we were suppose to make of a guy in a doctor’s white coat, wearing a black cowboy hat, who is sitting in a wheel chair and performing an abortion, is that ready yet?…. OH, and it’s too bad, that we never got that movie made, entitled, ‘West River Manchurian Candidate,’ it would have played well in the Rapid City theater market, I think….”
#KeepThrowingUntilSomethingSticks
I get a kick out of Kathy Tyler sitting there next to him smiling and nodding in approval !
Its already stuck JKC.. lol! Just hammering it home. Man.. Noem is gonna make a fantastic Governor!!!
But is she “cowboy enough,” I mean, cowgirl enough? 😉
#CowboyVersusCowgirl
#ClintIsSmilingFromHeaven
Why is the GOP so opposed to intelligence, civil debate and basic kindness and humanity? I’m not a Billie fan, but I would support anyone who isn’t Kristi or Trump. There are people who have depth and wisdom. Compassion and humor..I dont see a lot of that on this blog
Actually I think Kristi and Trump both possess those all of those things. Thank God we have Trump as President. The question I have is, why do people who do not support a conservative agenda, even be on this blog to begin with? Just to start arguments? Bait people? Try and get reactions? So are you really any better?
VOTE RED ENOUGH SAID
No on anyone supporting Bernie
This ad is again total garbage witha purpose to do exactly what it’s doing… stoking the party faithful full of negatives about Billie because Kristi is in trouble.
She’s going to get caught in the blue wave and the rest of the ticket is going red.
She didn’t really accomplish much in DC- we saw how effective she was off the Ag Committee in trying to pass the Farm bill.
Sorry- she’s too stupid to govern, evidenced by her leaving the Ag committee. Maybe that’s why she needed over $3 mil in government subsidies for “her” ranch. If she’s so good at business – she shouldn’t need the governments help.
Splitting my ticket for Billie this year. Want a real Ag person running the state with actual knowledge and South Dakota know-how.
his own words are total garbage….I think not
PS there is no blue wave
I agree that Kristi is in trouble. Why the heck else is she running so many negative ads. She has ran a terrible campaign. She has fractured the GOP to the point that Jackley doesn’t support her.
She will still win. She is a good campaigner and goes for the jugular. She won’t be loved. She won’t have a rubber stamp legislature that rolls over for her aministration but she will win and part of the reason is that Sutton is a moron for saying this stuff.
How do you know who Jackley supports? Did he hold a press release that aired only on your TV?
Will someone please tell me how an ad that exposes a candidate in his own words is negative? The hits keep coming, not because it doesnt stick, but because Sutton keeps serving them up. Many are falling for it , but it will not fool enough. In fact some may just be starting to see the light and many will figure it out in the next couple weeks.
Ads with Democrats exposing their lies by using their own words are being blasted across the country. It’s the most powerful way to hold them accountable, McCaskill (D-MO) will be crushed after videos show her lying about being a “moderate Democrat”. I suspect the same will happen to Sutton.
These ads are strong, just as strong as ads featuring Noem’s accomplishments and commitments to SD.
I agree. The idea it is off limits to make a candidate be accountable for their own words is absurd. If BS is a liberal, he should stand by it and let the voters decide.
Just like every republican elected has balanced a budget, protected traditional marriage, and ended planned parenthood and abortions in the state. Get real- Republicans have controlled the state for how long now?
Hell – the only thing they run on that they actually get done is protecting the 2nd Amendment.
Maybe it’s just the Dems keep putting up such awful candidates, everyone registers and votes Republican.
When you so denigrate Republicans yet get rejected over them do you realize how it reflects on Dems?