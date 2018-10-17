3 Replies to “New commercial from Kristi Noem – My Time”

  2. duggersd

    Somebody was lamenting Noem did not have positive ads and someone complained because she has no accomplishments. Does this ad answer both of those criticisms? I think so.

    1. Anonymous

      I thought it was positive until she took a dig at Sutton in the end.

      Reminded me of Sorry Nancy.

      I’m so ready for Novemeber 7 when Kristi is governing and we don’t watch more Brazil ads.

