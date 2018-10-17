New commercial from Kristi Noem – My Time Posted on October 17, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Great ad, horrible title.
I instantly thought “My TURN”
Somebody was lamenting Noem did not have positive ads and someone complained because she has no accomplishments. Does this ad answer both of those criticisms? I think so.
I thought it was positive until she took a dig at Sutton in the end.
Reminded me of Sorry Nancy.
I’m so ready for Novemeber 7 when Kristi is governing and we don’t watch more Brazil ads.