New Commercial – Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General – SD Proven

Posted on by 4 Comments ↓

Hot off the Internet, Republican South Dakota Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg is Proven:

4 Replies to “New Commercial – Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General – SD Proven”

  4. Anonymous

    Wait! Where are the A-10 Warthog photos from his 4 place US Senate campaign? Camera footage of him scaring the dickens out of SD citizens with his Tapioesque “Muslims are Coming” road tour across the state he did a while back. Building a new profitable private Meth prison.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.