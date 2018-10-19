New Commercial – Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General – SD Proven Posted on October 19, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Hot off the Internet, Republican South Dakota Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg is Proven: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
WOW that is a great ad!
Very patriotic…blows Seilers ads away where he is boring as dirt
VOTE JASON!
There is a lot of information in that ad…well done
I agree VOTE JASON!
Wait! Where are the A-10 Warthog photos from his 4 place US Senate campaign? Camera footage of him scaring the dickens out of SD citizens with his Tapioesque “Muslims are Coming” road tour across the state he did a while back. Building a new profitable private Meth prison.