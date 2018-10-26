New Commercial – Randy Seiler: Too Liberal for South Dakota Posted on October 26, 2018 by Pat Powers — 17 Comments ↓ Fresh onto the airwaves, Randy Seiler is too liberal for South Dakota! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
great ad…i about fell out of my chair when Randy was talking about making meth into a misdemeanor!
Never understood why Seiler is running as a liberal..it is who is though
Sutton and Bjorkman are at least “trying” to run as conservatives or GOP light.
Gun bans to bragging how he threatened to sue the governor over bathroom bill to hosting gay pride parades/ drag queen contests to now want to make ingestion of METH…meth not marijuana…outrageous
Obama’s us attorney…that should do it
AWESOME
Ravnsborg is supported by State’s Attorneys, Sheriffs, and the Fraternal Order of Police, Sielers has no support from law enforcement,end of story. Get out and vote for Ravnsborg, Seiler is not the guy we need for AG.
Support from police unions is a negative in my book.
That would be the National Association of Police Organizations…they support Seiler…
Law Enforcement officers…the individuals who are working to protect you, the sheriff’s of our counties, the Chiefs and officers in our communities…they are supporting Jason Ravnsborg.
Whoah! Taking common guns away from us? Pants on fire by politifact!
We don’t want no hobby lawyers as our AG. We need a real lawyer with experience being a prosecutor in front of a jury and has managed other attorneys. Vote for Vienam vet and a real South Dakotan Randy Seiler for AG.
Yes seiler wants to ban certain types of guns…heard it in interviews already myself…educate yourself
Hi Stacie, or is this Mary as Anonymous 1:23PM?
No current law enforcement supports seiler or states attorneys SPEAKS VOLUMES
Decriminalizing meth ..unbelievable
To become a lawyer you must earn a Bachelor’s degree, then get accepted to law school, then study 3 years and attain passing grades, then you must study to take the bar exam to be admitted to the practice of law. Jason has accomplished those things, AND been in practice for 17 years AND served his nation in the United States Army Reserve AND had to listen to a parade of “we like it the way it’s always been” weenies call him a “hobby” lawyer?
Shame on you. Your “golden boy” says experience matters, well my experience listening to the anti-Jason contingent is more than enough to convince me that Jason is not only the BEST choice for the job…he is the ONLY RESPONSIBLE CHOICE for Attorney General!!
South Dakota cannot afford to have 4th place Jason Roundsburg occupying the office of AG. This is bad! >>>>https://www.ksfy.com/content/news/Meth-crisis-legal-experience-drive-race-for-attorney-general-in-South-Dakota-498613661.html?fbclid=IwAR3AZ58E9iqPhJPM_gML-R-7N12lOA758roSrRf6IWaQn6a62XKXLVf3_nM
It’s nice that Jason makes good coffee in the office, picks up mail, makes lunch runs or if the office is working late makes runs for dinner but being AG no way.
Randall is not a friend of law enforcement, that should be a huge concern to everyone. Ravnsborg is a Battalion Commander, i’m pretty sure he can run an office with 38 attorneys and their support staff, give me a break. We don’t need an AG out trying cases, we need him being tough on crime and dealing with the legislature.
Hi Stacie, I man Anonymous 2:26 pm, I see you are still bitter at life.
Not to poo poo your celebration over a clever commercial, but just like the matter at the State Fair, this ad does not comport with the law. Please retool your “paid for’ section to fully disclose the PAC or person who paid for this advertisement.
Did you actually watch the ad? The disclaimer is at the end of it.
You Pubs our put out some really ridiculous, innacurate manure, but this was “super crappy”. If you can’t debate fairly without Tonya Harding someone, that’s really pathetic.