New Commercial – Randy Seiler: Too Liberal for South Dakota

Fresh onto the airwaves, Randy Seiler is too liberal for South Dakota!

  2. Anonymous

    Never understood why Seiler is running as a liberal..it is who is though

    Sutton and Bjorkman are at least “trying” to run as conservatives or GOP light.

    Gun bans to bragging how he threatened to sue the governor over bathroom bill to hosting gay pride parades/ drag queen contests to now want to make ingestion of METH…meth not marijuana…outrageous

  4. dave natvig

    Ravnsborg is supported by State’s Attorneys, Sheriffs, and the Fraternal Order of Police, Sielers has no support from law enforcement,end of story. Get out and vote for Ravnsborg, Seiler is not the guy we need for AG.

      1. Tim B.

        That would be the National Association of Police Organizations…they support Seiler…

        Law Enforcement officers…the individuals who are working to protect you, the sheriff’s of our counties, the Chiefs and officers in our communities…they are supporting Jason Ravnsborg.

  5. Anonymous

    Whoah! Taking common guns away from us? Pants on fire by politifact!

    We don’t want no hobby lawyers as our AG. We need a real lawyer with experience being a prosecutor in front of a jury and has managed other attorneys. Vote for Vienam vet and a real South Dakotan Randy Seiler for AG.

  7. Anon E. Mouse

    To become a lawyer you must earn a Bachelor’s degree, then get accepted to law school, then study 3 years and attain passing grades, then you must study to take the bar exam to be admitted to the practice of law. Jason has accomplished those things, AND been in practice for 17 years AND served his nation in the United States Army Reserve AND had to listen to a parade of “we like it the way it’s always been” weenies call him a “hobby” lawyer?

    Shame on you. Your “golden boy” says experience matters, well my experience listening to the anti-Jason contingent is more than enough to convince me that Jason is not only the BEST choice for the job…he is the ONLY RESPONSIBLE CHOICE for Attorney General!!

  8. Anonymous

    South Dakota cannot afford to have 4th place Jason Roundsburg occupying the office of AG. This is bad! >>>>https://www.ksfy.com/content/news/Meth-crisis-legal-experience-drive-race-for-attorney-general-in-South-Dakota-498613661.html?fbclid=IwAR3AZ58E9iqPhJPM_gML-R-7N12lOA758roSrRf6IWaQn6a62XKXLVf3_nM

    It’s nice that Jason makes good coffee in the office, picks up mail, makes lunch runs or if the office is working late makes runs for dinner but being AG no way.

    1. Anonymous

      Randall is not a friend of law enforcement, that should be a huge concern to everyone. Ravnsborg is a Battalion Commander, i’m pretty sure he can run an office with 38 attorneys and their support staff, give me a break. We don’t need an AG out trying cases, we need him being tough on crime and dealing with the legislature.

  9. Nonymouse

    Not to poo poo your celebration over a clever commercial, but just like the matter at the State Fair, this ad does not comport with the law. Please retool your “paid for’ section to fully disclose the PAC or person who paid for this advertisement.

  10. RJ

    You Pubs our put out some really ridiculous, innacurate manure, but this was “super crappy”. If you can’t debate fairly without Tonya Harding someone, that’s really pathetic.

