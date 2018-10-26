New Commercial – “The Billie you see on TV is not real Billie”

  2. Larry

    Billie is running as Republican light that he’s a conservative… When he is in fact a liberal

    There is no reason to change South Dakota blue

  3. Anonymous

    Can’t wait to see all the Castlewood, South Dakota supporters of Billie commercial talk about the real Kristi Noem they do not want as Governor.

    1. Anonymous

      I agree, I can’t wait until some of Kristi’s neighbors comment on her acreage, I mean “ranch” in Hamlin county.

  4. Anonymous

    A remarkable lack of substance. Just more mud. We should expect more out of a candidate, but then look how the attack ads worked so well against Jackley. A sorry mess.

  5. Anonymous

    Snowflake or South Dakotan? Snowflakes can’t handle the truth, true conservative South Dakotans just want the truth.

  6. Anonymous

    Why is Kurt Evans allowed in any of the debates? Why is he even running? He admitted he does not know much on subjects that the real two candidates addressed. He just fumbled. What a waste of viewer and serious candidate time.

  7. elK

    Worst ad ever! OMG, who came up with that thing? I was called by one of Kristi’s supporters asking if I saw that nasty ad from her neighbors.

    Laughing Out Loud

  8. Lincoln County Delegate

    Wow. This is devastating. Call it mud slinging or nasty all you want but it takes a whole heck of a lot for your neighbors, especially in rural South Dakota, to agree to do an ad like this. I’m inclined to believe them and so will many other voters.

    1. Anonymous

      exactly can’t wait to hear from Kristi’s neighbors and how she worked so hard to pay off those death taxes all those years or do they still owe on that dredded death tax? Poor Kri$ti.

