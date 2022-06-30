A news article is out tonight talking about a new conservative caucus that is being formed, as noted in the Rapid City Journal, because once again there are those who think they are more Republican than others:
A contingent of South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday formally announced they were forming a group billed the “South Dakota Freedom Caucus” as they try to drive politics further to the right in a Statehouse where the GOP holds every statewide office and 90% of the Legislature.
And..
Republican Rep. Tony Randolph, who is the Freedom Caucus vice-chair, declined to say how many lawmakers are part of the group outside its three officers. He said they were looking to recruit members, but insisted they were not splitting from the Republican caucus.
I did find it amusing that they’re quoting Tony Randolph, who two years ago was openly supporting the non-republican in a general election. Because we need GOP traitors Tony Randolph & Tina Mulally to tell us who is more republican than anybody else.
Anyway, getting back to the whole “new conservative caucus” sham. Where have I heard all this before? I think it was way back… when they did the same thing 2 elections ago:
You can read about 2018’s breakaway caucus here.
Seriously. These guys have got to get a new act. Because the breakaway caucus schtick was lame in 2018, and it’s no less lame when they develop amnesia about forming it, and declare they’re starting a new one.
12 thoughts on “New conservative caucus forming after no one paid attention to the last one.”
the kookaberries run to the right. what they dont understand is that after they run far to the right, a new group will spring up, contending they are THE TRUE right of the far right. And what will happen after that? the the TRUE RIGHT OF THE TRUE Right of the far right will be eclipsed by the Mega Right of the Right of the Far Right.
so, what is left after that?
my money is on the right of the right of the well right of the far right. Who, if we question them, can at least tell us who is to the right of them?
check back in ten years when we have completely destroyed elections and the GOP in SD.
Is RINO Liz May, who supported Hillary for president, part of this caucus?
Liz May showed up at the platform meeting wanting us to have a plank supporting COOL.
It’s a government mandate, which one cattlewoman told me is only enforceable with RFID chips in every head of cattle. “Government mandates are never cheap,” she told me. But Liz May, who professes to abhor government mandates, wants this one.
This same crowd wants a government mandate forbidding businesses from requiring anything medical, like masks, gloves, or adherence to treatment regimens like medication for tuberculosis or being vaccinated against disease.
The hypocrisy of this bunch is off the charts.
Hillary Clinton Donor Liz May? Oh, I’m sure she is. She claimed to be a “top conservative” in a press release, you know.
The word needs to go out that opposition to “medical mandates” means that truly conservative women would never, ever, demand that their partners wear condoms.
If she wants you to wear a condom, she’s a RINO.
“who’s the most conservative” has to be the worst argument in history.
These people got a little taste of power over the weekend at the convention. They hang around with people who think and act just like them and make the assumption that all South Dakotans are just like them. No doubt, South Dakota is a Republican state, but most people can’t and don’t relate to these wackadoos who think they and only they are right about everything. In a state where Kristi Noem is Governor, they don’t think she’s conservative enough. Wow. Just wow.
Why are they demanding something that the Governor has already said is going to happen?
Can there be a better sign that these clowns are all about attention and credit, not responsible government?
Isn’t that the real reason they can’t support a real conservative like Kristi Noem? Because they really just want the credit?
I hope the RINO Freedom Caucus has the guts to publish their membership list. If they really mean what they say they will quit the Republican caucus. But they’re probably scared to do it.
Hey this is America where freedom rides hard and just about anything goes so whatever any so called caucus wants to do is fine with me. The results of doing so though must be explained.
The outcome of promoting a score card only a few pick the qualifying correct answers to and then vote on for a high score is a bogus way of self promotion and laughable at best. The other much larger problem is that by having a private caucus within the South Dakota Republican Party in both Houses adhering to the private caucus rules disenfranchises constituents while holding allegiance to a hidden group caucus.
Someone told me during session there were three caucuses going on. One up on fourth floor somewhere, one in the basement somewhere and the one we Republicans were all elected to attend; The SD GOP House Caucus. Debate on the floor is where opinions are changed by great orators of which we had a few. The nuts and bolts are taken apart and put back together again on legislation in committee hearings. The SD GOP House caucus is where folks can let out hard internal opinions on any matter without the media present.
I think every new legislator needs to decide now if you want to vote for a subcommittee caucus or for your constituents when you go to Pierre in January.
Banning is the conservative definition of freedom.
Banning left-wing Marxist dogma is always good.
We all know the membership list. Look who voted no on the impeachment. That’s the membership.