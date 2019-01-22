New Dakota Posts cartoon on the manufactured residency battles Posted on January 22, 2019 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ From Facebook and Dakota Posts: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Did Maggie Ross along with other witnesses that sign an affidavit perjurer themselves?
I listened to the whole thing Tara:
So the Democrats recruited these two women from out of state to run in District 27, probably with some money from somebody, and now it’s the fault of the Republican-led legislature for not cleaning up the Democrats’ mess.
Got it.
Like Wile E Coyote, one of them thinks he is a supergenius.