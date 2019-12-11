New Dem leadership not sure what they stand for, and running the party on loans

So, Democrats had an election this past weekend, where they made Vice Chair Randy Seiler the official captain of The Titanic, after former captain (Chairwoman) Paula Hawks and her Director Stacey Burnette unmoored that lifeboat and got out while the getting was good…

And just when South Dakota Democrats were chatting themselves up with the media to try to put a happy face on their sad state of affairs, it sounds like at least one member of the media got the dems to overshare.

Because among other things, we found out that the new dem leadership isn’t exactly sure what they stand for, and they’re running the party on loans:

The following are interviews with each of the newly–and officially–elected members of the leadership for the South Dakota Democratic Party. Marcia Bunger, treasurer of the Democratic Party in S.D.Why are you a Democrat in South Dakota? “I am a Democrat in South Dakota because I want to think for myself.” What does the Democratic Party stand for? “While I don’t know everything that the Democratic Party stands for, I do know that we are here to insure inclusivity across all walks of life, which includes not only an open caucus, but also those individuals registered to vote Independent to vote in our primaries.” When do you anticipate the past financial difficulties to be done? “As to an exact date that still is yet to be determined. We obtained a bank loan to repay past due accounts, which has been termed out three years. and… Nikki Gronli, vice-chair of the Democratic Party in S.D.Why are you a Democrat in South Dakota? “In America’s most difficult times, the Democratic Party has put in place programs that help all Americans get back on their feet. We are the party that fights for the improvement of all lives. We value all people regardless of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, or physical and mental ability. America does better when all Americans have financial stability.” When do you anticipate the past financial difficulties to be done? “The past debts have been taken care of by taking out a short term loan.”

Read the entire story here.

SD Dem’s new Vice Chair – “America does better when all Americans have financial stability. The past debts have been taken care of by taking out a short term loan.”

SD Dem’s new Treasurer – “We obtained a bank loan to repay past due accounts, which has been termed out three years.”

I’m sure this is going to end well for them.