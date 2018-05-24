New Dusty Johnson ad – Gov. Daugaard endorsement Posted on May 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ Running on tv now, I just caught this during tonight’s evening news:￼ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
GOPe
That’s a nice ad. Daugaard is very popular and well-liked. There are a certain number of Republicans who don’t like him but they aren’t voting for Dusty anyway.
Tapio gets less than 6,000 votes
You are ridiculous.
This is a good ad.
Dusty continues to outshine his opponents. I voted early and Dusty got my vote for Congress.