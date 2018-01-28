6 Replies to “New Dusty Johnson Video: Taking care of snakes”

  1. The Sage

    Shantel vanquished a snake, and Dusty joined the metoo movement.

    I like the video. Points out that Dusty will call a snake a snake and deal with it. Shantel seems to be having problems identifying snakes of late.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Dusty does seem to be the front runner…working hard, young , energetic, able to raise money, knowledgeable on issues.

      GO DUSTY GO! Get those Snakes!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.