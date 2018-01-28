New Dusty Johnson Video: Taking care of snakes Posted on January 28, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Shantel vanquished a snake, and Dusty joined the metoo movement.
I like the video. Points out that Dusty will call a snake a snake and deal with it. Shantel seems to be having problems identifying snakes of late.
Dusty does seem to be the front runner…working hard, young , energetic, able to raise money, knowledgeable on issues.
GO DUSTY GO! Get those Snakes!
He didn’t name a single agency he would “vanquish.” Just more meaningless campaign speak.
right, just like Marion Rounds said he will vanquish the Dept. of Education. …….still waiting !
Rolling on the floor laughing when Dusty pulled its head off. What a metaphor!
But it was obvious that the head was already off and he was just holding the two parts together