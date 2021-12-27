New GOP candidate for D26 Senate, setting up primary for that seat

Republican candidate Christian Skunk has filed paperwork to set up a campaign committee for District 26 State Senate:

It’s especially interesting, as Joel Koskan, who had been a candidate for the D26 seat before, is also said to be running for the Senate. This sets up a primary contest among Republicans for the legislative district’s Senate Seat (generally, as it has been reconfigured in redistricting) held by Troy Heinert who is ineligible to run for the Senate due to Term Limits.

If you are a new candidate running or know of a new candidate jumping in, drop me a note, and I’ll add them to my list.