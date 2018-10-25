New GOP Video – Stop Billie & Bernie on Amnesty Posted on October 25, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He says he likes the policies of Bernie Sanders.
He’s toast
Bernie Sutton at it again
Like ANYTHING resembling a Bernie Sanders policy would pass in the GOP legislature! Did Sutton, as Minority Leader, sponsor a Bernie Sanders-like bill? No, because it wouldn’t pass. Why would he have any different luck as governor? More scare tactics-appropriate for Halloween. BTW, Michael Meyers endorses Sutton too.
Ha Ha, Wait a minute… This resolution didn”t even pass the legislature!
http://sdlegislature.gov/Legislative_Session/Bills/Bill.aspx?Bill=HCR1016&Session=2014
Really. A Concurrent Resolution sponsored by members of the Flat Earth Society wing of the GOP? Something that is long on political theater and short on policy.
If there were ICE raids in SD, do you think there would be much of a dairy industry, let alone any number of businesses that rely on immigrant labor (whether documented or undocumented). Sure, there should be enforcement and businesses shouldn’t get away with looking the other way. But it happens.
Look what’s happening in NW Iowa, smack dab in the middle of non other than Rep. Steve King’s district (the harshest critic of open borders there is). Wouldn’t be a dairy industry AT ALL. Plus, at least three meat packing plants within 50 miles of his Kiron, Iowa hometown. https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a23471864/devin-nunes-family-farm-iowa-california/
Nunes is a leading Trumpster, but wait? He and his family are very dependent upon immigrant labor. So, who favors amnesty after all???
Sutton is weak on borders
I’m not surprised
Vote Noem!
It’s true that all the meth around here is from Mexico. We are being over run with it. Need to stop it now
Billie is revealed as an Obama clone more every day.
His level of lying and deceit in this campaign is off the charts–he’s no “moderate”
What about Gloria out in Gregory County? When will Billie come clean?
Billie has deep problems on illegal immigration. Watch for a TV ad barrage on this. Buckle up.