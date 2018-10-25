10 Replies to “New GOP Video – Stop Billie & Bernie on Amnesty”

  3. Anonymous

    Like ANYTHING resembling a Bernie Sanders policy would pass in the GOP legislature! Did Sutton, as Minority Leader, sponsor a Bernie Sanders-like bill? No, because it wouldn’t pass. Why would he have any different luck as governor? More scare tactics-appropriate for Halloween. BTW, Michael Meyers endorses Sutton too.

    Reply
    1. DZ

      Really. A Concurrent Resolution sponsored by members of the Flat Earth Society wing of the GOP? Something that is long on political theater and short on policy.

      If there were ICE raids in SD, do you think there would be much of a dairy industry, let alone any number of businesses that rely on immigrant labor (whether documented or undocumented). Sure, there should be enforcement and businesses shouldn’t get away with looking the other way. But it happens.
      Look what’s happening in NW Iowa, smack dab in the middle of non other than Rep. Steve King’s district (the harshest critic of open borders there is). Wouldn’t be a dairy industry AT ALL. Plus, at least three meat packing plants within 50 miles of his Kiron, Iowa hometown. https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a23471864/devin-nunes-family-farm-iowa-california/

      Nunes is a leading Trumpster, but wait? He and his family are very dependent upon immigrant labor. So, who favors amnesty after all???

      Reply
  7. Anon

    Billie is revealed as an Obama clone more every day.

    His level of lying and deceit in this campaign is off the charts–he’s no “moderate”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.