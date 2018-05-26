New Jackley comparison mailer hits this weekend.

The Marty Jackley campaign hit voters with a new comparison piece mailer today… which takes a soft-sell position on the difference between the candidates.
It cites that “they have things in common, such as “wanting what is best for South Dakota, attended small schools, and are committed to public service.”
It shifts to some differences in a text heavy page.. and notes the Jackley side of the differences between the candidates.
And then it shifts back to talking about how “Kristi Noem is an honorable public servant.”
To me, it seems to lays it out there, but it’s also a light touch, versus a heavy hitting piece when they’re praising their opponent as much as they’re poking at Kristi.
What do you think? Is this an effective approach?
It shows class, the one thing Noem and her campaign seem to lack.
Marty’s internal numbers must be looking pretty good.
It’s a good mail piece. When Marty is elected he may even want to consider offering an out-of-work former congresswoman a job in state government. He probably won’t offer her 3 kids $100,000+ jobs each like she would do, but maybe give Kristi a job commensurate with her experience a a recent college grad.
it’s giving her campaigners room to be first to go low and dirty. probably smart.
It is really text heavy. At this stage of the campaign people are tired of mail and I doubt they will read it.
If Marty wants to deliver a “nice guy, honest differences” message, he should cut a TV ad in which he looks at the camera and delivers the message himself. That would be a contrast to a hard negative ad (although, despite Jackley’s press release, I still have seen any negative ads from Noem.
You may not have, but people are reporting viewing/hearing them.
Good piece. A very good piece.
I like how they laid out commonalities, but provide separation on execution and approach.
Too much text. Way too much.