New Jackley comparison mailer hits this weekend.

The Marty Jackley campaign hit voters with a new comparison piece mailer today… which takes a soft-sell position on the difference between the candidates.

It cites that “they have things in common, such as “wanting what is best for South Dakota, attended small schools, and are committed to public service.”

It shifts to some differences in a text heavy page.. and notes the Jackley side of the differences between the candidates.

And then it shifts back to talking about how “Kristi Noem is an honorable public servant.”

To me, it seems to lays it out there, but it’s also a light touch, versus a heavy hitting piece when they’re praising their opponent as much as they’re poking at Kristi.

What do you think? Is this an effective approach?

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...