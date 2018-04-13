New Krebs mailer tries to reinforce she’s the Trump choice in Congressional race Posted on April 13, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From my mailbox, Shantel Krebs sends another mailer today telling us that Donald Trump needs her, as she tries to out Trump her opponents in the race for Congress. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I doubt Trump could even point to South Dakota on a map. Besides, I don’t want a representative working for the President – I want a representative working for me and South Dakota.
Don’t you need to get permission before using a picture of someone as if it’s an endorsement?