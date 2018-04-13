New Krebs mailer tries to reinforce she’s the Trump choice in Congressional race

From my mailbox, Shantel Krebs sends another mailer today telling us that Donald Trump needs her, as she tries to out Trump her opponents in the race for Congress.

2 Replies to “New Krebs mailer tries to reinforce she’s the Trump choice in Congressional race”

  1. Ike

    I doubt Trump could even point to South Dakota on a map. Besides, I don’t want a representative working for the President – I want a representative working for me and South Dakota.

