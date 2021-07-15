New Kristi Noem for Governor campaign update features campaign pledge to save our schools and CPAC speech.

Hot out of my e-mail box, Governor Kristi Noem has a new campaign update, headlined by her participation in the 1776 pledge to Save our Schools. Check it out below…

1776: The Real Story of America

As I’m sure you have seen, the Governor has taken a leading role in stopping the radical Left’s push for anti-American curriculum such as Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project in our nation’s schools.

“The 1776 Pledge to Save Our Schools” was initiated by 1776 Action, a group inspired by President Trump’s 1776 Commission to help restore honest, patriotic education.

As mentioned, Governor Noem was the first candidate in the nation to sign The 1776 Pledge and has been a leading voice in this important effort (here’s her joint op-ed with Dr. Ben Carson on the subject if you haven’t read it yet).

1776 Action tweeted this past week about Governor Noem’s leadership on this topic, and you can see her retweet below:

We do not have racism in our DNA in this country. We love each other. I was proud to be the first signer of the 1776 Pledge to save our nation’s schools from anti-American curriculum that seeks to divide our nation. https://t.co/O0S8Ng6zNK — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 12, 2021

A Big Speech at CPAC

This past week, the Governor gave an incredible speech at CPAC in Dallas.

Many people said it may have been her best speech ever. In case you missed it, you can watch the whole thing here:

https://www.c-span.org/video/?513297-107/south-dakota-governor-kristi-noem-speaks-conservative-political-action-conference

