A new Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign video is being pushed out today in an e-mail blast that went to supporters in conjunction with a fundraising appeal.
The video focuses on Noem’s decision to not shut down South Dakota during COVID, as well as sending the National Guard to the Southern Border.
It is definitely red meat for Noem supporters as it touts her conservative talking points, and points out that ALEC considers her the best Governor in the nation for 2021.
12 thoughts on “New Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign video released today as part of a fundraising message”
From the video: “We follow the science, the data and the facts in South Dakota to make our decisions.” Gov. Kristi Noem
So – why does South Dakota have twice the death rate of Nebraska? How is it that we have a poorer record than all six states that touch our border? Somehow Covid skipped over all of them and found a home here.
She says she followed the science.
But wait… I recall another claim that she made. One where she bragged about NOT following the science. She told FoxNews on July 17, 2020: “We did, in fact, we according to the national experts, did everything wrong.”
That is the quote… that one… that history must never forget.
She followed the science. Now wash your hands and take your vitamins. Maybe some hydroxy too.
How could she follow the science? That would involve reading and an understanding of nuance.
This ad left out an opportunity. South Dakota could be home to “Woke Detox Centers” that are ready to help. Volunteers are standing by ready to help along with the availability of Woke Detox Support groups.
Yeah, your proud boy and neo-nazi lite camps really aren’t the flex you think they are.
Wrongo! Did you come from “Nebraska Woke Press” Af anyone is “Woke” it is those CAH and his regular out of state name callers. Democrat James Carville is the one calling for Woke Detox Centers for Democratic Socialists of America aka Commies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrWVJmacqiA
The science says we will eventually have herd immunity because the vacs don’t work. You can blame the death of your loved ones on the chinese and fauci.
We are talking about real human lives. Let’s try to be consistently pro-life here.
If the governor’s policies in South Dakota would have been as responsible as Nebraska, and we had the lower COVID-19 death rate of our neighbor to the south, we would have been spared 1,120 funerals.
Kristi Noem. The face that launched a thousand hearses.
I didn’t hear about any of the criminals she invited to the state that have since been arrested for various forms of treason. Will SD turn into the number one state for criminals?
No, but we are making a case for being number 1 in incompetent would-be Russian espionage assets.
She invited the druggies too from states they helped wreck many of which will be a burdon on SD taxpayers one way or another.