New Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign video released today as part of a fundraising message

A new Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign video is being pushed out today in an e-mail blast that went to supporters in conjunction with a fundraising appeal.

The video focuses on Noem’s decision to not shut down South Dakota during COVID, as well as sending the National Guard to the Southern Border.

It is definitely red meat for Noem supporters as it touts her conservative talking points, and points out that ALEC considers her the best Governor in the nation for 2021.