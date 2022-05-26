5 thoughts on “New Kristi Noem for Governor Commercial – “This is our Moment.””

  1. Economy leads the nation?

    Protect Children from who? Teachers? They are leaving in droves. Look at Rapid City Public School System.

    Freedom for who?

    Radical left in South Dakota? Where? A table for 4 at Perkins?

  2. Regardless of who wins (not necessarily who we elect, see 2020), we have to deal with them and the people that put them into office.

    Nobody is coming to save us.

    We must save ourselves.

