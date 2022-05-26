South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has a new campaign commercial out, declaring that the best for South Dakota is yet to come, and “This is our moment:”
5 thoughts on “New Kristi Noem for Governor Commercial – “This is our Moment.””
Economy leads the nation?
Protect Children from who? Teachers? They are leaving in droves. Look at Rapid City Public School System.
Freedom for who?
Radical left in South Dakota? Where? A table for 4 at Perkins?
Regardless of who wins (not necessarily who we elect, see 2020), we have to deal with them and the people that put them into office.
Nobody is coming to save us.
We must save ourselves.
The best is yet to come… yeah her impeachment
Ed touched himself for sure. 💥
He’s a sinner
it’s a good ad