New Legislative Candidates for 1/14/20

Today’s update on the State Legislative Candidates who have filed petitions to run for office in 2020. Several familiar names, and the newly appointed State Senator from Rapid City, Helene Duhamel.

State Senator Helene Duhamel REP 1/14/20 District 32 State Representative Carl E Perry REP 1/14/20 District 03 State Representative Drew Dennert REP 1/14/20 District 03 State Representative Sue Peterson REP 1/14/20 District 13 State Representative David L Anderson REP 1/14/20 District 16 State Representative Tom Pischke REP 1/14/20 District 25