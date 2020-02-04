New Legislative Candidates for Feb 4, 2020. Return of former Rep. Mike Derby to elective politics.

Senator Jim Stalzer has his petitions in today, and we have a few surprises.

Joel Koskan is going to make another run at Senator Troy Heinert in D26, and expect him to give the Senator a go.

New House Candidate Richard Vasgaard is the first one in District 17 – watch for a primary, as I know of two others in that contest.

And the biggest surprise of the day is former Representative Mike Derby (1997-2002) jumping back into things in D34. Rep. Jess Olson has already announced, but I don’t know if we have word from Rep. Mike Diedrich yet – so we’ll continue to watch for a possible primary.

Keep your eyes peeled, as I don’t see where any Democrats have filed yet.